Trudeau is more concerned about diversity than competence: Kevin O'Leary
Conservative leadership hopeful Kevin O'Leary says the prime minister has ended up with a mediocre cabinet because he was more concerned about diversity than competence. O'Leary says he believes diversity and gender parity is important in government, but if elected, he would balance that diversity with competence.
