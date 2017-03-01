Truck driver who spent two days trapped in crashed rig has died, family confirms
The British Columbia truck driver who died after he was trapped in his overturned truck last week was a devoted family man who was never idle, his family said. Pat Gaudet died early Saturday morning, his aunt Joyce McCardle confirmed Sunday during an interview from her Summerside, P.E.I. home.
