Truck driver arrested after drivers stranded during Quebec snow storm

Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a truck driver who they allege refused to allow his vehicle to be towed from a highway during a snow storm Tuesday night. Hundreds of motorists were stranded overnight in their vehicles on Highway 13 near Montreal as the city was blanketed by over 40 centimetres of snow.

