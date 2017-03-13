Troubling behaviour continues for man...

Troubling behaviour continues for man guilty of mischief

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty to mischief recently after once again striking fear into the life of his former partner. After the woman, concerned for her safety, went inside and locked her door, Doucette proceeded to smash out a window of the woman's car with his elbow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar 15 charitable-organi... 1
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb 17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb '17 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan '17 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan '17 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan '17 Atlantic 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan '17 stupid move 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC