Troubling behaviour continues for man guilty of mischief
A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty to mischief recently after once again striking fear into the life of his former partner. After the woman, concerned for her safety, went inside and locked her door, Doucette proceeded to smash out a window of the woman's car with his elbow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC