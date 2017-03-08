Toronto school mourning after longtime teacher killed in Costa Rica
A spokeswoman with the Toronto District School Board is confirming a longtime teacher in the city's east end has died in Costa Rica, in what police say may have been a mugging. Shari Schwartz-Maltz says Bruce McCallum had been on sabbatical from his job at Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute in Scarborough.
