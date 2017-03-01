Thursday night farmers' market aims t...

Thursday night farmers' market aims to become a destination

Read more: CBC News

The new market plans to open this June on Thursday evenings at the Farm Centre on University Avenue in Charlottetown. The Farm Centre Association is calling it a night market, which will run from 4 to 8 p.m., and is aiming for a different kind of audience than other markets in the city, which are more set in the morning.

Prince Edward Island

