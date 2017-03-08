Threat of hacking prompts tax agency to take some online services down
Canadians planning to file their taxes online could face difficulties as the threat of hacking prompted the Canada Revenue Agency to take down the service indefinitely. A notice was posted on the agency's website that says it detected "an internet vulnerability" and took down many of its services, including electronic tax filing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC