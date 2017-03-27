'They are being failed by our system': P.E.I. mother asks government for better supports
Stewart-Clark said she suffered from anxiety when she was pregnant and it took her several visits to her doctor to get help. The co-founder of the Island Mothers Helping Mothers Facebook group spoke to government officials Tuesday about the need for better supports for P.E.I. mothers and children.
