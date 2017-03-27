The 16th annual P.E.I. Day picnic celebrated in Fort DeSoto State Park
Prince Edward Island snowbirds and guests gathered at Fort DeSoto State Park in St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 12, celebrating the 16th annual P.E.I. Day picnic in the sunshine state. Ron Moores of Chelsea, Que., was master of ceremonies, substituting for J.P. Gaudet who recently returned to P.E.I. following surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|11 hr
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Mar 29
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC