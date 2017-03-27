Ten charges laid in oil spill that fo...

Ten charges laid in oil spill that fouled English Bay beaches in Vancouver

Charges have been laid against the owners of the MV Marathassa nearly two years after a leak of bunker fuel onto the beaches of English Bay in Vancouver. Documents filed in provincial court show the Marathassa and Greece-based Alassia NewShips Management Inc., face a total of 10 charges including discharge of a pollutant.

