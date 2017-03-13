Supporters and opponents of anti-Islamophobia motion clash in Winnipeg
There were pushes and punches as two groups clashed in Winnipeg over a federal motion calling for Ottawa to condemn Islamophobia. At Winnipeg City Hall on Sunday, men wearing jackets bearing the patch of the group Soldiers of Odin Canada protested the motion before Parliament.
