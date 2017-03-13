Summerside Police arrest impaired driver

Summerside Police arrest impaired driver

Police received a report of an erratic driver just before 4:30 p.m. The vehicle as located a short while later unoccupied at a local residence. The 43-year-old was arrested and taken to the police station where he provided samples of his breath that were over double the legal limit.

