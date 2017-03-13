Summerside man gets 2 and half years in jail for crash that killed friend
A Summerside man is going to jail for two and a half years after pleading guilty to driving drunk and causing the death of his friend. Donald James Lutes, 28, was sentenced Monday in Summerside Provicinal Court.
