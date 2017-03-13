Summerside is about to get a new store like the town has never seen
There is no store like this in Summerside. Instead people have to drive to Charlottetown to get glass ware that is used for taking legal herbs and medical marijuana "I use it for my anxiety and PTSD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC