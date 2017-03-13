Summerside Historical Society honours Lou Cooper
Lou Cooper knew something was up one recent Tuesday morning when his friends, George Dalton and Paul H. Schurman, asked him for a short biography and photo of himself. He has provided sterling support to our society as well as to the Wyatt Heritage Properties, conducting interviews with seniors, veterans, and other area people His suspicions proved prescient later that day when Schurman unexpectedly started reading that biography during the annual general meeting of the Summerside and Area Historical Society.
