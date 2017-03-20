Stompin' Tom Connors, the 'rebel': Legend's music and image to get reboot

Stompin' Tom Connors' music is getting a reboot as Ole, one of North America's largest music publishing companies, has purchased exclusive distribution rights for the Canadian legend's music and masters, his YouTube presence and merchandise. Tom Connors, born in 1936 in Saint John, N.B., was adopted by a family in Skinners Pond, P.E.I., at age eight and spent much of his childhood in the western P.E.I. community.

