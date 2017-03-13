Smallman flips truck onto roof while driving drunk on P.E.I.
A 42-year-old man, who flipped his truck onto its roof while driving drunk, was sentenced recently to seven days in jail. Jeremy T. Smallman appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court in Charlottetown where he pleaded guilty to failing the breathalyzer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC