Sirens to headline P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra's concert
The Prince Edward Island Symphony Orchestra will perform its third concert of the season, entitled Beethoven and Sirens at Zion Presbyterian Church, at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday. Under the baton of guest conductor Karem J. Simon, the concert will feature masterworks by two contemporaries, Gioachino Rossini and Ludwig van Beethoven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC