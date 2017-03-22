Sex, murder, deception - " all part of 'Sinners' by North Shore Players

The North Shore Players, a community theatre group based in North Rustico, presents "Sinners" - a black comedy by Canadian playwright Norm Foster. The show is directed by David Bulger, and features a cast of talented Island actors, including Keir Malone, Carl Peterson, Samantha Bruce, Amanda Rae Gallant, Marti Hopson and David Gladstone.

