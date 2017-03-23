Sally Cole: Derek Edwards ready to tickle funny bone April 1-2 on P.E.I.
Derek Edwards is bringing his new show, "Alls I'm Saying", to the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown on April 1 and to the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside April 2. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m. When I spoke with him earlier this week, the comedian said he hopes the show will provide an antidote to some of the negative news that we've been hearing, particularly from the United States. A: "It's not what they're laughing at, it's who they're laughing at.
