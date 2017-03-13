Safeguarding of funds for P.E.I.'s most vulnerable inadequate:auditor general
The assets of some of Prince Edward Island's most vulnerable residents are not being adequately safeguarded by the Public Trustee, the province's auditor general has found. Jane MacAdam's annual report released Wednesday looked at how the trustee manages $9.4 million in assets of roughly 300 people, including those deemed medically incapable of making their own financial decisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Wed
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC