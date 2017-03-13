Safeguarding of funds for P.E.I.'s mo...

Safeguarding of funds for P.E.I.'s most vulnerable inadequate:auditor general

The assets of some of Prince Edward Island's most vulnerable residents are not being adequately safeguarded by the Public Trustee, the province's auditor general has found. Jane MacAdam's annual report released Wednesday looked at how the trustee manages $9.4 million in assets of roughly 300 people, including those deemed medically incapable of making their own financial decisions.

Prince Edward Island

