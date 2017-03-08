Resolution to 2016 fish kill incidents remains with courts

According to the P.E.I. Department of Environment preliminary reports, dead fish were found in the Clyde River on July 25. Almost a month later, on Aug. 22, a fish kill was reported in the Little Miminegash River in Roseville. That cleanup yielded 743 brook trout, 181 sticklebacks, three gaspereau, two white perch, two American eels and two cormorants.

