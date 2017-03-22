'Relieved about what we didn't see': Small business group reacts to federal budget

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with Minister of Finance Bill Morneau after he delivered the federal budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday March 22, 2017. "There was a lot of speculation going into the budget about measures that would have been quite harmful for our members," said Erin McGrath-Gaudet of the CFIB in Charlottetown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.