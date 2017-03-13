Recent fires blamed on faults with oi...

Recent fires blamed on faults with oil-fired furnaces

13 hrs ago

A fault within the burner of an oil-fired furnace is being blamed for a fire that damaged an outbuilding in Ellerslie on Sunday. The provincial fire marshal made that determination following an investigation into the fire.

Prince Edward Island

