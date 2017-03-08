Quebec man charged in terror case say...

Quebec man charged in terror case says he feared for safety of family overseas

A Quebec man accused of wanting to leave Canada to join the Islamic State in Syria says he was desperate to get to his wife and young kids he believed were in danger. He is charged with attempting to leave the country to participate in the activities of a terrorist group, as well as giving false information in an effort to obtain a passport.

