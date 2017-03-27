Province to dodge blizzard heading to Nova Scotia and P.E.I.
Skies will clear overnight with sunshine on the way Friday, says CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen. Thanks to Brent Wilson for this stunning photo of the night sky above the Kennebecasis River in Bloomfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|10 hr
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC