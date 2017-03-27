Prince Edward Island's north shore is iced in
There's going to have to be a significant change in wind speed and direction before Prince Edward Island's north shore sees much of an improvement in ice conditions. The northerly wind is going to push it all along the shore, creating more pressure there, which is not ideal for anyone who's trying to get out fishing Rebecca Acton-Bond, the Canadian Coast Guard's superintendent of Ice Operations Atlantic said the current concentration of ice is greater than average along Prince Edward Island's north shore for this time of year and less than normal in the western section of the Northumberland Strait.
