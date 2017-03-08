Press freedom groups condemn charges against NL journalist
A Newfoundland and Labrador online publication says one of its reporters has been charged in connection with last fall's occupation of the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project. The Independent posted on its website that Justin Brake is charged with mischief exceeding $5,000 and disobeying a court injunction.
