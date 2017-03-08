Power won't return for Burin customers until Monday night: Hydro
Customers without power on the Burin Peninsula aren't expected to have electricity until Monday night., Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro said Sunday afternoon. "Based on the extend of repairs needed, the estimated restoration time for customers in the region is Monday, March 13th at 8 p.m.," a release on the utility's website states.
