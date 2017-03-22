Positive response to federal budget from Atlantic Canada
There were not too many negative reviews around Atlantic Canada of the federal budget brought down by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, the second for the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In Newfoundland and Labrador, provincial Finance Minister Cathy Bennett was pleased with Ottawa's commitment to infrastructure and the changes to the EI system.
