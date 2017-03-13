Popular Summerside restaurant up for sale
I knew it would be hard work, but I was determined to make it happen. And I did most of the renovations to make it a success Every meal served at his "gourmet express" restaurant at 12 Cedar Street in Summerside, is an excuse to get together and celebrate life.
