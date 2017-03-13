Police allege ex-patient shot and killed Ontario chiropractor in his clinic
Halton regional police say Ferdinand Mejilla, 50, was gunned down at his clinic in Burlington, Ont., just after noon on Thursday and died later in hospital. Police say the suspect in the case, 44-year-old David Williamson, is in hospital in critical condition with what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
