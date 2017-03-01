People from all walks of life on P.E.I. driving drunk - " and doing time

Rather, all three, along with other Islanders from different walks of life, pleaded guilty to charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol on one recent day before Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr. First among the lot, fisherman Robert Barry Roland Moore, 35, was sentenced to 35 days in jail to be served on weekends for refusal to provide a breath sample to police on Dec. 31. In sentencing Moore to more than a month at the Provincial Correctional Facility in Charlottetown, Orr noted she factored in the man's related prior criminal record that includes convictions for impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.