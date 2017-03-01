People from all walks of life on P.E.I. driving drunk - " and doing time
Rather, all three, along with other Islanders from different walks of life, pleaded guilty to charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol on one recent day before Chief Provincial Court Judge Nancy Orr. First among the lot, fisherman Robert Barry Roland Moore, 35, was sentenced to 35 days in jail to be served on weekends for refusal to provide a breath sample to police on Dec. 31. In sentencing Moore to more than a month at the Provincial Correctional Facility in Charlottetown, Orr noted she factored in the man's related prior criminal record that includes convictions for impaired driving and refusing a breathalyzer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb 17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
|Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ...
|Jan '17
|another needs 2 b...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC