PC Association of P.E.I. holds town hall meeting to tap into concerns

Charlottetown's Mary Lou Griffin-Jenkins finds the Opposition's ongoing grilling of government on issues from proposed school closures to e-gaming to be praiseworthy. Griffin-Jenkins was among a couple dozen people attending a town hall meeting Tuesday night, sponsored by the Charlottetown Area Districts of the PC Association of P.E.I. Griffin-Jenkins became a member of the PC Party two years ago.

