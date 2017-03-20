P.E.I. Watershed Alliance sees pros a...

P.E.I. Watershed Alliance sees pros and cons in draft Water Act

The province's draft Water Act increased fines for individuals and corporations that damage waterways, a ban on water exports and frequent reporting on the state of the province's water. The chair of the P.E.I. Watershed Alliance is fairly pleased with the province's draft Water Act, but said he wants to see where the government goes from here.

Prince Edward Island

