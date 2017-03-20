P.E.I. small business group concerned with proposed changes to parental leave
The federal government is proposing an extension of parental leave to give parents more time off from work to be with their children. The group that represents small businesses on P.E.I. is concerned with the federal government's plan to extend parental leave.
