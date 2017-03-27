P.E.I. midget hockey player, father arrested for assaulting referee in Pownal
The RCMP arrested a minor hockey player and his father for allegedly assaulting a referee during a game in Pownal. The referee had minor injuries from the incident, which occurred at a midget AA finals game on Sunday at the community's rink.
