P.E.I. man pleads guilty to sex offences from the 1990s
A P.E.I. man pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges involving sexual abuse of a minor dating back to the 1990s. Philip Alexander Whittaker, 60, appeared before Judge John Douglas in provincial court in Charlottetown where he pleaded guilty to sexual interference and sexual assault.
