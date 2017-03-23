P.E.I. man gets jail time for assault that left victim bloodied
A man who left a woman bloodied after assaulting her in a Stratford motel room was sentenced recently to nine months in jail. Michael John Gallie, 56, appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court in Charlottetown where he pleaded guilty to the assault and two probation breaches.
