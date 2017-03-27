P.E.I. chapter of 100 Women Who Care ...

P.E.I. chapter of 100 Women Who Care make donation to 12th Island charity in three years

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The P.E.I. chapter of 100 Women Who Care marked its 12th meeting recently with a donation to the P.E.I. Federation of Foster Families. At the group's first quarterly meeting of 2017, members listened intently to representatives from three charities drawn from 25 nominations submitted by chapter members: True Patriot Love ; Voluntary Resource Centre and the P.E.I. Federation of Foster Families .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil... 19 hr Ben 1
News Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be... Mar 15 charitable-organi... 1
News B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt... Feb '17 will need service 1
News Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13) Feb '17 Darlene MacDonald 5
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan '17 Stop Statism 2
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... Jan '17 Pharting Phart 3
News Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe... Jan '17 Atlantic 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,081 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC