P.E.I. chapter of 100 Women Who Care make donation to 12th Island charity in three years
The P.E.I. chapter of 100 Women Who Care marked its 12th meeting recently with a donation to the P.E.I. Federation of Foster Families. At the group's first quarterly meeting of 2017, members listened intently to representatives from three charities drawn from 25 nominations submitted by chapter members: True Patriot Love ; Voluntary Resource Centre and the P.E.I. Federation of Foster Families .
