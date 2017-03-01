O'Leary, P.E.I., named Kraft Hockeyville finalist

O'Leary, P.E.I., has been named as one of 10 finalists for Hockey Night in Canada's Kraft Hockeyville competition. If successful, O'Leary would win $100,000 toward local arena upgrades, plus the community would host an NHL pre-season game, have a broadcast from the town on Sportsnet and hold the title of Kraft Hockeyville.

