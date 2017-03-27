O'Leary getting ready for Kraft Hockeyville announcement
O'Leary Hockeyville organizers Della Sweet, left, and Jo-Anne Wallace, hoist the 'big hockey sick' onto the main stage Friday at O'Leary arena. The big stick was used in the town's 2006 Hockeyville bid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|56 min
|is Family-court W...
|1
|O'Leary says Atlantic provinces rely too heavil...
|Wed
|Ben
|1
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC