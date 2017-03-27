NY-bound a Spoon Rivera revives celebration of life through tales of the dead

Cast members rehearse for the production of "Spoon River" at the Soulpepper Theatre in Toronto's Young Centre for the Performing Arts on Monday March 20, 2017. Soulpepper Theatre Company is breathing new life into tales of the departed in its revival of "Spoon River" ahead of a prime theatrical showcase in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young TORONTO - Soulpepper Theatre Company is breathing new life into tales of the departed in its revival of "Spoon River" ahead of a prime theatrical showcase in the U.S. The award-winning show will join the acclaimed "Kim's Convenience" and "Of Human Bondage" as well as several other Soulpepper productions slated to play off-Broadway this July as part of the company's month-long residency in New York.

