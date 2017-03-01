Newest Anne already a big fan
The new Anne Shirley, AJ Bridel, is an award-winning actress for her role as Lauren in Mirvish Theatre's 'Kinky Boots.' The 22-year-old AJ Bridel will take over the role of Anne Shirley in the Charlottetown Festival's production of Anne of Green Gables - The Musical , starting June 26. "This is a dream role of mine, I grew up singing the music from the musical Anne of Green Gables and I've always wanted to play this part," an excited Bridel told Mainstreet P.E.I. 's Angela Walker.
