New drone restrictions don't fly with hobby shop owner

37 min ago

Jim Ewing has written a letter he plans to send to Transport Minister Marc Garneau with suggestions on how to make the rules more flyer-friendly. New restrictions on flying recreational remote controlled aircraft go too far and will hurt his business, says the owner of Charlottetown's Great Hobbies.

