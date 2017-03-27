New Brunswick premier says property tax scandal will be investigated
New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says his government will fully investigate after a whistleblower alleged that more than 2,000 property owners have been given improper and inflated tax bills. He says it's troubling that the information didn't come directly from employees within the Department of Service New Brunswick.
