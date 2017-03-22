National Arts Centre Orchestra seeks to entertain and educate on Canada 150 tour
The National Arts Centre Orchestra is hoping to entertain and educate during its cross-country tour commemorating Canada's 150th birthday. The first leg of the tour starts in Atlantic Canada, running from April 26 to May 7, before heading back onto the road this fall with stops in Central and Western Canada from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2. The Atlantic portion of the tour will include 80 education and community events aimed at forging connections between the orchestra and local residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario manse where L.M. Montgomery lived to be...
|Mar 15
|charitable-organi...
|1
|B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental healt...
|Feb '17
|will need service
|1
|Trial resumes March 26 for former Ultramar empl... (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Darlene MacDonald
|5
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan '17
|Stop Statism
|2
|Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm...
|Jan '17
|Pharting Phart
|3
|Minister accused of fraud in Ontario granted pe...
|Jan '17
|Atlantic
|1
|Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre
|Jan '17
|stupid move
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC