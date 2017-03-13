Municipalities, post-secondary under Freedom Of Information: Commissioner
P.E.I.'s privacy watchdog says she will likely make a formal recommendation to government to bring municipalities and post-secondary institutions in P.E.I. under access of information law. Prince Edward Island is the only province in Canada where municipalities are not subject to the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.
