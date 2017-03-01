Montague pool finally open after renovations, delays
It has taken months longer than expected, but the pool at the Town and Country Aquatics Plus facility in Montague, P.E.I. is finally open, thanks to some successful fundraising and a huge community effort. TCAP says the number of members has jumped by almost 100 this week since the pool opened last Saturday, drawing close to the board's initial target of 700 members.
