Minister MacAulay in Charlottetown to talk Budget 2017 investments to ...

Some parents have to sacrifice retirement savings to pay for child care, while others may leave their career because child care is unavailable or unaffordable. Recognizing the deep connection between child care and the economic security of families, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, was in Stratford on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, today to highlight Budget 2017 investments in early learning and child care that will help Canadian children get the best start in life and support Canadian families who need it most.

